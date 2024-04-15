From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israel and Palestine, race and genocide
Date:
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UU San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or via Zoom
https://zoom.us/j/92814559714?pwd=cWU3VEdhbFUvdTNOVmVpOTFCSDJaZz09
Meeting ID: 928 1455 9714
Passcode: 806110
The connection between race and genocide is well known and studied with respect to many cases in history, but less so with the Zionist project in Palestine. This talk analyzes the connections, and discusses how the first Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland (1897) led inevitably and intentionally to ethnic cleansing and apartheid in Palestine, including the current genocide in Gaza. A widely held proposal for resolution will also be presented.
Dr. Paul Larudee is a former Ford Foundation project supervisor and Fulbright-Hays lecturer in Lebanon, and US government advisor to Saudi Arabia. He has been on the faculty of several universities in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Lebanon. He has been an organizer with the International Solidarity Movement in Palestine and co-founder of the movement to break the Israeli naval siege of Gaza. He was aboard the boats that entered in 2008 and the 2010 Flotilla attacked by Israel. He was shot by an Israeli soldier in 2002. He co-founded the Global March to Jerusalem, the Free Palestine Movement and the Syria Solidarity Movement. He was one of six US observers of the Syrian presidential elections in June, 2014. He is CFO of the Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees, which sponsors human rights projects in West Asia, Latin America and other regions.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
