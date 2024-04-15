top
View events for the week of 4/28/2024
San Francisco Animal Liberation

Animal Rights and the Law

Wayne Hsiung Animal Rights & The Law flyer
Download PDF (206.5KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UU San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/93346164242?pwd=bVZsWkZ6eFNPb3VZWU1aS2h0YXhBUT09

Meeting ID: 933 4616 4242
Passcode: 991929
Wayne Hsiung is an attorney who is an internationally recognized animal rescuer and investigator. Wayne was recently jailed for 38 days for organizing a peaceful protest and open rescue of chickens and ducks from factory farms in Sonoma County, California. Until last month he was facing a maximum 16 years prison sentence for rescuing beagles from the 2nd largest breeder of dogs for experimentation in the U.S., Ridglan Farms in Dane County, Wisconsin. Charges were abruptly dropped right before trial to keep hidden from the public various criminal abuses. Wayne has since petitioned for a special prosecutor to charge Ridglan Farms. Wayne works for animals despite efforts of powerful industries to stop him. Join us for an engaging and inspiring discussion and learn what you can do to help!
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 15, 2024 8:49PM
