Animal Rights and the Law

Sunday, April 28, 2024

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Speaker

UU San Francisco

Wayne Hsiung is an attorney who is an internationally recognized animal rescuer and investigator. Wayne was recently jailed for 38 days for organizing a peaceful protest and open rescue of chickens and ducks from factory farms in Sonoma County, California. Until last month he was facing a maximum 16 years prison sentence for rescuing beagles from the 2nd largest breeder of dogs for experimentation in the U.S., Ridglan Farms in Dane County, Wisconsin. Charges were abruptly dropped right before trial to keep hidden from the public various criminal abuses. Wayne has since petitioned for a special prosecutor to charge Ridglan Farms. Wayne works for animals despite efforts of powerful industries to stop him. Join us for an engaging and inspiring discussion and learn what you can do to help!

