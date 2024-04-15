From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palo Alto: March for the Children of Gaza
Date:
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Palo Alto City Hall
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Join us next Sunday, April 21st @ 1pm in downtown Palo Alto for a March for the Children of Gaza starting at King Plaza. We invite attendees to donate a pair of children’s shoes or item of children’s clothing to the memorial we are creating in memory of over 14,000 children who have been killed by Israel’s US-backed genocidal war on Gaza. As we march, we encourage you to bring an empty bowl or pot to bang on. Let’s make serious noise about the deliberate starvation of the people of Gaza. The weaponization of starvation is a war crime, one that has a devastating impact on children’s life expectancy and futures.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 15, 2024 8:45PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network