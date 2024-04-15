Palo Alto: March for the Children of Gaza

Date:

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Palo Alto City Hall

Palo Alto, CA

Join us next Sunday, April 21st @ 1pm in downtown Palo Alto for a March for the Children of Gaza starting at King Plaza. We invite attendees to donate a pair of children’s shoes or item of children’s clothing to the memorial we are creating in memory of over 14,000 children who have been killed by Israel’s US-backed genocidal war on Gaza. As we march, we encourage you to bring an empty bowl or pot to bang on. Let’s make serious noise about the deliberate starvation of the people of Gaza. The weaponization of starvation is a war crime, one that has a devastating impact on children’s life expectancy and futures.