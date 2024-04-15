Santa Cruz: No Taxes for Genocide and War

Date:

Monday, April 15, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

4159542763

Location Details:

in front of main Post Office (850 Front Street) Santa Cruz; also at clock tower on nearby Water Street.

Stop genocide and support a permanent ceasefire now. No more funding for Israel. End the occupation and apartheid. Free hostages and prisoners. Today (tax day) 5 to 6 pm in front of Post Office, 850 Front Street.



Also, help hold up banners at Ocean and Water Streets every Saturday 11 am to 12:30 pm. For more information call Laura at 831-247-5332.