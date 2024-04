EARTH DAY 2024Sunday, April 21 at 1 - 4pm PDTThe impacts of climate change are increasingly felt every day, but there is hope in the solutions being implemented both globally and locally.You are invited to join us for a screening of the TED Radio Hour documentary "A New Climate Vision," which explores the climate solutions revolution underway and showcases several innovative strategies for addressing climate change.Following the screening and discussion, we will hear from leaders of various local non-profit environmental/climate change organizations who are spearheading initiatives in San Mateo County, driving tangible change and paving the way towards a more resilient and sustainable future.Doors open at 1:00 pm and the program will begin at 1:30 pm.NOTE: While registration isn't required, we would appreciate you registering for the event as it helps event organizers plan for the number attending.The event is sponsored by the following organizations:Citizens' Climate Lobby, San Mateo Chapter ( http://www.citizensclimatelobby.org Acterra ( https://acterra.org San Mateo Climate Action Team ( http://www.smclimateaction.org 350 Silicon Valley ( https://www.350siliconvalley.org