Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense

"A New Climate Vision": Film & Discussion on Climate Emergency and Solutions

San Mateo Public Library 55 West 3rd Avenue San Mateo, CA 94402
original image (1281x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Citizens' Climate Lobby, 350.org, more
Location Details:
San Mateo Public Library
55 West 3rd Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94402
EARTH DAY 2024

Sunday, April 21 at 1 - 4pm PDT

The impacts of climate change are increasingly felt every day, but there is hope in the solutions being implemented both globally and locally.

You are invited to join us for a screening of the TED Radio Hour documentary "A New Climate Vision," which explores the climate solutions revolution underway and showcases several innovative strategies for addressing climate change.

Following the screening and discussion, we will hear from leaders of various local non-profit environmental/climate change organizations who are spearheading initiatives in San Mateo County, driving tangible change and paving the way towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

Doors open at 1:00 pm and the program will begin at 1:30 pm.

NOTE: While registration isn't required, we would appreciate you registering for the event as it helps event organizers plan for the number attending.

The event is sponsored by the following organizations:

Citizens' Climate Lobby, San Mateo Chapter (http://www.citizensclimatelobby.org)
Acterra (https://acterra.org)
San Mateo Climate Action Team (http://www.smclimateaction.org)
350 Silicon Valley (https://www.350siliconvalley.org)
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-new-climate...
