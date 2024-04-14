From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Workers Demand General Strike for Palestine & Against Genocide in Gaza at SFLC Meeting
Workers called on the San Francisco Labor Council to support a general strike for Palestine and against the genocide in Gaza. The SFLC leadership tried to lock the door to the meeting. They also have prevented any resolution on Palestine from coming up at their meetings.
Workers demanded that the San Francisco Labor Council support a general strike for Palestine at their April 8, 2024 meeting. The Labor Council leadership has blocked any debate at the SFLC including a resolution for a ceasefire that was submitted for the November 2023 meeting.
The SFLC leadership tried to lock the door and were met with resistance. One of the leaders of the SFLC is Olga Miranda who is president of SEIU 87 and also an officer of the SFLC has attacked the defense of Palestinian children at the labor council when resolution was introduced to defend them. She is also a leading public supporter of AIPAC and has spoken at past AIPAC conference supporting Israel and defending the apartheid racist regime.
Additional Media:
Workers Demand General Strike To Free Palestine At SF Labor Council
As Bureaucrats Shutdown Action
https://youtu.be/EY_vhLr2__0
SEIU 87 Pres Olga Miranda At 2016 AIPAC Conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps
Free Free Palestine! Workers & General Strike NOW At SFLC Meeting To Stop US Supported Gaza Genocide
https://youtu.be/ZOeSpxHsYRg
BDS now ‘off the table’ for San Francisco San Francisco Labor Council labor group, leader says
https://www.jweekly.com/2021/09/13/bds-now-off-the-table-for-san-francisco-labor-group-leader-says/
AFL-CIO leadership cited a procedural rule to tell the San Francisco Labor Council it couldn’t even debate a resolution on BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
Olga Out! Protest To Demand Removal Of SEIU 87 Janitor's President Olga Miranda
https://youtu.be/LF7hQD25x0Q
Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting To Change
https://jacobin.com/2023/11/us-labor-israel-palestine-solidarity-history#:~:text=The%20US%20labor%20movement%20has,moments%20are%20becoming%20increasingly%20common.&text=Our%20new%20issue%2C%20“Aging%2C”%20is%20out%20now.
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
SF Mayor Lee's Ally SEIU 87 Pres Miranda Physically Assaulted Dissident At Union
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/04/27/18798906.php
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The SFLC leadership tried to lock the door and were met with resistance. One of the leaders of the SFLC is Olga Miranda who is president of SEIU 87 and also an officer of the SFLC has attacked the defense of Palestinian children at the labor council when resolution was introduced to defend them. She is also a leading public supporter of AIPAC and has spoken at past AIPAC conference supporting Israel and defending the apartheid racist regime.
Additional Media:
Workers Demand General Strike To Free Palestine At SF Labor Council
As Bureaucrats Shutdown Action
https://youtu.be/EY_vhLr2__0
SEIU 87 Pres Olga Miranda At 2016 AIPAC Conference https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps
Free Free Palestine! Workers & General Strike NOW At SFLC Meeting To Stop US Supported Gaza Genocide
https://youtu.be/ZOeSpxHsYRg
BDS now ‘off the table’ for San Francisco San Francisco Labor Council labor group, leader says
https://www.jweekly.com/2021/09/13/bds-now-off-the-table-for-san-francisco-labor-group-leader-says/
AFL-CIO leadership cited a procedural rule to tell the San Francisco Labor Council it couldn’t even debate a resolution on BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
Olga Out! Protest To Demand Removal Of SEIU 87 Janitor's President Olga Miranda
https://youtu.be/LF7hQD25x0Q
Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting To Change
https://jacobin.com/2023/11/us-labor-israel-palestine-solidarity-history#:~:text=The%20US%20labor%20movement%20has,moments%20are%20becoming%20increasingly%20common.&text=Our%20new%20issue%2C%20“Aging%2C”%20is%20out%20now.
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
SF Mayor Lee's Ally SEIU 87 Pres Miranda Physically Assaulted Dissident At Union
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/04/27/18798906.php
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0wz9pfkStU8
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network