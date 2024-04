Workers called on the San Francisco Labor Council to support a general strike for Palestine and against the genocide in Gaza. The SFLC leadership tried to lock the door to the meeting. They also have prevented any resolution on Palestine from coming up at their meetings.

Workers demanded that the San Francisco Labor Council support a general strike for Palestine at their April 8, 2024 meeting. The Labor Council leadership has blocked any debate at the SFLC including a resolution for a ceasefire that was submitted for the November 2023 meeting.The SFLC leadership tried to lock the door and were met with resistance. One of the leaders of the SFLC is Olga Miranda who is president of SEIU 87 and also an officer of the SFLC has attacked the defense of Palestinian children at the labor council when resolution was introduced to defend them. She is also a leading public supporter of AIPAC and has spoken at past AIPAC conference supporting Israel and defending the apartheid racist regime.