West Oakland BART: Coordinated Economic Blockade
Date:
Monday, April 15, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
West Oakland BART
Oakland is ready to throw down with the coordinated effort on April 15 across the globe!
Oakland remains a place where we rebel against all of the injustices carried out in the interest of the US led, global economy. We must do that now for Palestine.
Together, on April 15, we begin to combat that economic interest by forcing an economic cost for complicity in the genocide of Palestinian people.
Clog the arteries of capital! Free Palestine!
Email A15Oakland [at] proton.me for more information.
https://www.a15action.com/
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5gKqW9u4uu/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 13, 2024 3:43PM
