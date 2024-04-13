top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Tesla Fremont Factory: Coordinated Economic Blockade

Warm Springs BART Station, Fremont
Date:
Monday, April 15, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Warm Springs BART Station, Fremont
MONDAY, APRIL 15th | 5:30PM MEET AT WARM SPRINGS BART
Pull up to A15 Oakland in the morning and A15 Fremont in the evening! Blockade the Bay all day!

Why Tesla?
The Tesla Fremont Factory is one of the largest manufacturing employers in CA and the most productive automobile manufacturer in the country, making it a major point of production in the amerikkkan economy which is both fueling and profiting off of genocide in Gaza. At the same time, Tesla (which uses minerals mined in the DRC for EV rechargeable batteries) is deeply complicit in ongoing genocide in the Congo, where global demand for the land's riches has driven forced child labor, environmental destruction, and militia violence.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5rJEdEul1K/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 13, 2024 3:25PM
