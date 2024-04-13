From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Google Cloud HQ: No Tech for Genocide
Date:
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Google Cloud HQ, 1175 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale
Yesterday morning Time Magazine confirmed that Google lied to its own workers, consumers & the press for years, is in fact providing direct cloud computing services to the Israeli Ministry of Defense & the Israeli Occupation Forces, and has ACTIVELY DEEPENED its partnership with Israeli military during the genocide in Gaza, signing a new $1M agreement as recently as THREE WEEKS AGO.
THAT IS WHY Google workers will lead URGENT #NoTechForGen0c1de rallies in NYC, Seattle, Sunnyvale on April 16 to demand Google to stop profiting from the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
🚨ACTION ALERT: On April 16 Google workers and community organizations in South Bay will rally to demand that the company stop powering the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.
Join us at Google Cloud HQ — 1175 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA @ 11 AM PST.
Google Cloud HQ is 0.5 miles from the Borregas VTA Station. PLEASE wear a mask for public health and to protect each other from state surveillance.
NoTechForApartheid.com/dayofaction
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5tYubxxgcL/
