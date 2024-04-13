Google Cloud HQ: No Tech for Genocide

Date:

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Google Cloud HQ, 1175 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale

Yesterday morning Time Magazine confirmed that Google lied to its own workers, consumers & the press for years, is in fact providing direct cloud computing services to the Israeli Ministry of Defense & the Israeli Occupation Forces, and has ACTIVELY DEEPENED its partnership with Israeli military during the genocide in Gaza, signing a new $1M agreement as recently as THREE WEEKS AGO.



THAT IS WHY Google workers will lead URGENT #NoTechForGen0c1de rallies in NYC, Seattle, Sunnyvale on April 16 to demand Google to stop profiting from the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.



🚨ACTION ALERT: On April 16 Google workers and community organizations in South Bay will rally to demand that the company stop powering the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.



Join us at Google Cloud HQ — 1175 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA @ 11 AM PST.



Google Cloud HQ is 0.5 miles from the Borregas VTA Station. PLEASE wear a mask for public health and to protect each other from state surveillance.



NoTechForApartheid.com/dayofaction