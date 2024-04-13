From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: A Tribute to Refaat Alareer: The Power of Telling the Story of Gaza
Date:
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Months after Dr. Refaat Alareer was killed in Gaza by an Israeli targeted airstrike, authors, editors, and the publisher of the anthology Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire, will come together to honor Refaat’s life, memory, and legacy.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 13, 2024 12:54PM
