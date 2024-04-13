Webinar: A Tribute to Refaat Alareer: The Power of Telling the Story of Gaza

Date:

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Months after Dr. Refaat Alareer was killed in Gaza by an Israeli targeted airstrike, authors, editors, and the publisher of the anthology Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire, will come together to honor Refaat’s life, memory, and legacy.