Virtual Community Hour: The Missing Peace: Earth Day 2024
Monday, April 22, 2024
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Speaker
Angela
Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, educate, and mobilize.
Monday’s Featured Community Member:
Activist, journalist, and filmmaker Abby Martin will also join us to discuss her upcoming film "Earth's Greatest Enemy." This new documentary explores the United States military's significant role as a top polluter and climate change contributor.
Monday’s Featured Community Member:
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 13, 2024 12:49PM
