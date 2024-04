Lola López Resina, 73, has been locked up for 31 years - the United States holds anti-colonialists in prison for lifetimes

Recently, the Comitè de Suport a Lola released an interview about Dolores López Resina, a Catalan political prisoner who fought to support the struggle for a Basque homeland (Euskal Herria) from the dominant Spanish & French colonial states. Despite the pacification of the struggle via Spanish social democracy, there are still more than 130 Basque political prisoners López Resina has been locked up for- longer than Nelson Mandela. At 73, her support group believes her to be the oldest political prisoner held by the Spanish state. Her incarceration may sound exceptional, but while these words are being typed Spain's NATO partner, the United States, continues to hold a range of even older anti-colonialists in prison:Imam Jamil al-Amin The Virgin Island 3 - Abdul Aziz, Hanif Shabazz Bey, Malik El-Amin - eachThese are only a handful of the hundreds currently jailed for struggling against the empire from within its entirely illegitimate borders. Untold numbers have been held captive, like Walid Daqqah , until their death, by colonial governments worldwide for centuries.The Venn diagram of "police states" & "colonial, genocidal regimes" is a circle. The global economy is the means by which all tyrants reinforce their cultures of oppression. By what means will we fight them & show up for the compas inside, worldwide?