Lola López Resina still imprisoned at 73 years old, the machine grinds on
Lola López Resina, 73, has been locked up for 31 years - the United States holds anti-colonialists in prison for lifetimes
Recently, the Comitè de Suport a Lola released an interview about Dolores López Resina, a Catalan political prisoner who fought to support the struggle for a Basque homeland (Euskal Herria) from the dominant Spanish & French colonial states. Despite the pacification of the struggle via Spanish social democracy, there are still more than 130 Basque political prisoners.
López Resina has been locked up for over 30 years - longer than Nelson Mandela. At 73, her support group believes her to be the oldest political prisoner held by the Spanish state. Her incarceration may sound exceptional, but while these words are being typed Spain's NATO partner, the United States, continues to hold a range of even older anti-colonialists in prison:
Imam Jamil al-Amin - 80 years old
Leonard Pelter - 79 years old
Veronza Bowers - 78 years old
Muhammad Burton - 77 years old
Joe-Joe Bowen - 76 years old
The Virgin Island 3 - Abdul Aziz, Hanif Shabazz Bey, Malik El-Amin - each 73 or 74 years old
These are only a handful of the hundreds currently jailed for struggling against the empire from within its entirely illegitimate borders. Untold numbers have been held captive, like Walid Daqqah, until their death, by colonial governments worldwide for centuries.
The Venn diagram of "police states" & "colonial, genocidal regimes" is a circle. The global economy is the means by which all tyrants reinforce their cultures of oppression. By what means will we fight them & show up for the compas inside, worldwide?
