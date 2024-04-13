From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Restore Our Rights: Fighting to Protect Access to Emergency Abortion Care
Date:
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL)
Location Details:
Online event - RSVP below for link
Restore Our Rights Series: Fighting to Protect Access to Emergency Abortion Care
Oral arguments on the Supreme Court case threatening access to emergency abortion care are just around the corner. We want to make sure that you know what to expect and to help you prepare to take action with us. Join Reproductive Freedom for All to learn about what this case is, and what it could mean for access to emergency abortion care.
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 @ 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM PT (8:00 PM - 8:45 PM ET)
This event is virtual. More information will be provided after signing up.
Together, we can create a future where reproductive freedom truly is for everybody. RSVP Today!
Oral arguments on the Supreme Court case threatening access to emergency abortion care are just around the corner. We want to make sure that you know what to expect and to help you prepare to take action with us. Join Reproductive Freedom for All to learn about what this case is, and what it could mean for access to emergency abortion care.
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 @ 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM PT (8:00 PM - 8:45 PM ET)
This event is virtual. More information will be provided after signing up.
Together, we can create a future where reproductive freedom truly is for everybody. RSVP Today!
For more information: https://act.reproductivefreedomforall.org/...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 13, 2024 11:46AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network