#AbortionRights: Mifepristone SCOTUS Case Teach-In
Monday, April 22, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Teach-In
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, RJFA, more
Online teach-in
Mifepristone SCOTUS Case Teach-In
Monday, April 22, 2024 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/mife-scotus-teach-in
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (California) is partnering with Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund, Access Reproductive Justice, and Reproductive Freedom for All to dive into the pending Mifepristone SCOTUS case and its potential implications for abortion access.
Our panel discussion will explore the threat posed by this case and the future of the fight for reproductive rights. We will then break out into brainstorming sessions to strategize resistance against attacks on abortion access.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn, connect, and take action together!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 13, 2024 11:37AM
