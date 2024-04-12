top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S. Anti-War

Virtual Event: No War With Iran: Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/cpc416
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!

In the wake of Israel killing seven Iranian diplomats at Iran’s embassy in Syria, the danger of a regional war intensifies in the Middle East, where Israel has turned Gaza into a graveyard and famine looms. The National Security Council says the US–the largest arms supplier to Israel– was not involved in Israel’s attack on the Iranian embassy April 1, 2024, but The Intercept reports Iran has issued a private warning to the Biden administration. If the US defends Israel against a retaliatory Iranian strike, the US–with 30,000 troops stationed in Iraq, Syria and Jordan– could become a target. Meanwhile, a dozen Republican lawmakers are circulating a letter accusing President Biden of embracing a strategy of appeasement with Iran.

Where are we headed? How can we avert a wider regional war? Join CODEPINK Congress as we discuss the dangers of the US-Israel alliance and the imperative to avert a war with Iran and end US complicity in genocide.

Featured Guest
Trita Parsi is the Executive Vice-President of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. An expert on US-Iranian relations and geopolitics, Trita has authored three books on US foreign policy in the Middle East: Treacherous Alliance: The Secret Dealings of Israel, Iran, and the United States; A Single Roll of the Dice: Obama's Diplomacy with Iran; Losing an Enemy: Obama, Iran, and the Triumph of Diplomacy. Born in Iran, Trita and his family moved to Sweden when Trita was four to avoid political repression in Iran, where his father had been jailed twice, first by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and then following the Iranian revolution by the Ayatollah Khomeini.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 12, 2024 9:19PM
