Webinar: On the Ground in Gaza: Live Report Back from Eyewitness Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online (Registration link is below)
Eyewitness Palestine staff have just returned from an Emergency Medical Team Delegation from Gaza after spending two weeks in the midst of unrelenting bombings and witnessing the effects of the atrocities committed by Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza. Our Executive Director, Nancy Mansour, and our Programs & Operations Coordinator, Moureen Kaki, will be on a live webinar to share their testimonies and experiences. As the genocide in Gaza rages on into month seven, it is more important than ever to continue talking about and uplifting Gaza. By sharing their experiences, you have the chance to hear first-hand accounts of what Palestinians have endured as the genocide continues.
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated and enable Eyewitness Palestine to continue this type of work.
For more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/8561...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 12, 2024 9:04PM
