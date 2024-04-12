top
Central Valley International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Disabled Communists and Anarchists: Disability Action Research Kollective

by A Radical Guide
Fri, Apr 12, 2024 3:07PM
In January, we posted a Call for Submissions for a project inviting volunteers to write and submit a short, single-paragraph biography about radicals with disabilities. That project is still underway, and the creator of the call has shared the first product, Disabled Communists and Anarchists: Disability Action Research Kollective, and this note is below.
Download PDF (2.5MB)
Disabled people have existed for as long as humanity and have been active parts of every society and liberatory movement. Yet when they are remembered, it is common that they either have their politics or their disability excised from their stories. Even though being disabled by the societies they lived in likely deeply impacted their lives and perspectives.

Perhaps because of the perceived rarity of disabled people, many radical spaces today are not particularly inclusive or accessible when it comes to disability. Even though 15% of people have some disability. Similarly, classical political theories, rooted in productivism, are insufficient for the disability liberation movement. This is unsurprising, as capitalism has defined how the lives of individuals are to be valued, and those who are less productive for the owning class are dehumanised to the point where their suffering and deaths are seen as unavoidable outcomes of a neutral system.

However, disability politics is becoming increasingly relevant due to the rapidly increasing numbers of newly disabled people. This is primarily driven by having given up trying to mitigate SARS-COV-2, with permanent impairments becoming more likely with each additional infection. This project aimed to reclaim the full humanity and celebrate the whole lives of disabled anarchists and communists.

To cross-pollinate ideas between silos of ideology and experience. To frame disability not as an individual shameful failure that undermines one’s agency, legitimacy, and personhood but as a neutral characteristic within the natural variation of humanity.

This zine is an output of the Disability Action Research Collective.

If you would like to get involved and contribute to our future projects, please check this link, where we are looking for contributions of stories about disabled radicals:
https://www.radical-guide.com/disabled-radicals-write-in-call-for-submissions/


A Radical Guide is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a global network of informed, engaged activists and radicals.


https://www.radical-guide.com/from-the-disability-action-research-kollective/
For more information: https://www.radical-guide.com/
