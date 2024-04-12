Australia's Arizona Lithium plans to mine lithium in Hualapai's ceremonial place, and a Navajo Nation enterprise signed an agreement in March to operate the lithium mine for the Australian company. This includes securing the permits, drilling, and poisoning the water, in violation of federal laws, at Hualapai's sacred spring, where Hualapai have offered their prayers since time immemorial.

Australians Rush to Mine Lithium in Hualapai's Sacred Place, and a Navajo Enterprise Plans to Lead the DesecrationBy Brenda Norrell, Censored News, April 11, 2024SYDNEY, Australia -- While sipping wine at the Sydney Opera House, investors hear how much money they can make mining lithium in Arizona. The enthusiastic project manager is excited to tell them that Arizona loves mining, as can be seen with all its copper mines."They are a mining friendly state," says Paul Lloyd, managing director at Arizona Lithium, based in Perth, Australia. "They are very pro-lithium production."On the other side of the world, Hualapai are offering their prayers at their sacred spring, Ha’Kamwe’ their sacred place for healing and rites of passage, including childbirth and coming-of-age ceremonies for young women. It has been their ceremonial place since time immemorial.Not far away, in Farmington, New Mexico -- a bordertown with a long history of crimes against Native Americans -- a new epicenter of fake green energy projects emerges.The tribally-owned Navajo Transitional Energy Company signed an agreement in March to operate the planned lithium mine for the Australian company, which includes obtaining drilling permits, drilling, and poisoning the water, just a stone's throw from Hualapai's sacred hot spring.Vern Lund, the CEO, of the so-called "transitional energy company" signed a formal agreement with Australia's Arizona Lithium, which includes joining its board. Lund is already on the board of another mining company in Texas.The tribally-owned enterprise, which owns four coal mines in the Rocky Mountain region, is located in Farmington, New Mexico, a new epicenter for fake green projects. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland announced here in Farmington that the atomic bomb industry, Los Alamos National Laboratory, would lead the so-called "transition to green."Nearby on Navajo Nation land, south of Farmington, the Raytheon Dine' Facility produces missile parts for Raytheon Missiles, a leading war profiteer manufacturing missiles for the war crimes and genocide in Palestine. The majority of the victims are babies, children and women.The Navajo Nation's missile factory is one of the most censored facts in Indian country, censored by Indian Country Today in 2006. The Raytheon Dine' Facility is located on the Navajo Nation's commercial farm, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry.Back in Sydney, Australia, where investors are sipping their cocktails, Arizona Lithium has more good news for Australian money makers. Arizona Lithium is also ready to mine lithium in Saskatchewan, Canada.Their Prairie Lithium is along the northern border of the United States, where Canada borders North Dakota and Montana. Lloyd doesn't mention that pollution and contamination of rivers and aquifers is unhindered by borders."We are in the right place at the right time," Lloyd says, assuring Australian investors of the big money to be made mining lithium in North America.Read more:The Biden's administration is promoting the fake green solution of lithium mining by the Canadian company Lithium Americas, now digging into the Paiute Massacre Site at Peehee Mu'huh, Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland told AP she supports the lithium mine at Thacker Pass as green energy.The Biden administration has joined Australia's Rio Tinto in federal court to fight the Apache Stronghold in their struggle to protect sacred Oak Flat from copper mining.In another federal court lawsuit, the Tohono O'odham and San Carlos Apache Nations filed for a restraining order against Interior Sec. Haaland in Tucson federal court in March. SunZia's bulldozers are tearing through historic and cultural places in southern Arizona, in another fake green project carrying wind energy from New Mexico to California.Top photo: Ha’Kamwe’, Hualapai's sacred spring in central west Arizona, located west of Flagstaff, between Phoenix and the Grand Canyon. Courtesy photo.Copyright Censored News