top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Media Activism & Independent Media

KPFA radio to celebrate 75th anniversary

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Fri, Apr 12, 2024 12:45AM
Vintage Poster Of The KPFA - Pacifica Struggle In 1999 That Is On The Wall Of My Apartment:
Vintage Poster Of The KPFA - Pacifica Struggle In 1999 That Is On The Wall Of My Apartment:
original image (2719x4032)
KPFA radio to celebrate 75th anniversary

By Lynda Carson - April 12, 2024

On Monday, April 15, 2024, KPFA radio, 94.1 FM in Berkeley, will celebrate it’s 75th birthday with it’s friends and supporters.

KPFA started broadcasting on April 15, 1949, as the first Pacifica Radio station, and continues to remain the flagship station of the Pacifica Radio Network including KPFT, KPFK, WBAI, WPFW, and many affiliates all across the nation, plus Puerto Rico, Canada, Zurich, Paris, and London.

KPFA is the very first listener supported radio station in the United States of America. Unlike National Public Radio (NPR), KPFA does not have commercials. That’s right! KPFA radio is listener supported with 60,000 watts of power, and does not have commercials like NPR or PBS does.

The programs on KPFA are delightful. There are many wonderful DJs with KPFA, and some fantastic music programs. Additionally, there are numerous talk-shows, and programs that have some really interesting interviews that are very educational.

At times there have been some controversy in the network, including the time when George Carlin (comedian) performed his 7 dirty words routine years ago that was broadcast on Pacifica, resulting in a lawsuit F.C.C. v. Pacifica Foundation.

The past 75 years reveal that KPFA and the Pacifica Radio Network has struggled to remain on the airwaves through the years, and the history of KPFA and the network may be found here. But it has always managed to pull through somehow, allowing it to live longer to fight another day, and to remain on the airwaves.

The KPFA - Pacifica Struggle in 1999:

According to the history archives of KPFA, “On July 31, 10,000 Bay Area residents demonstrate in Berkeley, demanding the reopening of KPFA, which had been shut down by Pacifica’s then Chair Mary Frances Berry and Executive Director Lynn Chadwick in a dispute over control of the station. Chadwick and Berry relent and KPFA begins broadcasting again in early August.”

Indeed. Here we are around 25 years later, and thankfully KPFA is still broadcasting with 60,000 watts of power throughout much of northern California, and locations around the world on the web. Happy Birthday to KPFA radio, 94.1 FM, and 75 years of broadcasting.

Note: I saved some vintage posters from the KPFA - Pacifica struggle during 1999, and took some photographs of the struggle occurring at KPFA during 1999, around 25 years ago, that I posted for this story.

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
§Another vintage KPFA poster from 1999
by Posted By Lynda Carson
Fri, Apr 12, 2024 12:50AM
sm_2-img_1051.jpg
original image (2972x3885)
Another vintage KPFA poster from 1999
§Photos By Lynda Carson Of 1999 KPFA - Pacifica Struggle
by Posted By Lynda Carson
Fri, Apr 12, 2024 12:54AM
sm_3-img_1053.jpg
original image (2077x4032)
Photos By Lynda Carson Of 1999 KPFA - Pacifica Struggle
§More Photos Of 1999 KPFA - Pacifica Struggle
by Posted by Lynda Carson
Fri, Apr 12, 2024 12:59AM
sm_4-img_1054.jpg
original image (2048x3897)
More Photos Of 1999 KPFA - Pacifica Struggle. Lynda Carson Photos.
§A Few More Photos Of 1999 KPFA - Pacifica Struggle
by Posted By Lynda Carson
Fri, Apr 12, 2024 1:02AM
sm_5-img_1055.jpg
original image (1907x4032)
A Few More Photos Of 1999 KPFA - Pacifica Struggle. Lynda Carson Photos.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code