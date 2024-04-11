From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palo Alto Vigil for the Children of Gaza
Date:
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Corner of Town & Country Village
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA
Every Sunday, we stand together as a community in solidarity with the people of Gaza. It’s time to get even louder in our demand for an end to this genocide.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 9:55PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network