top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Government & Elections

Global Economic Losses Since Dawn of Pandemic Hit $3.3 Trillion

by Anjoulie Woodhead
Thu, Apr 11, 2024 12:46PM
Since 2020, the global economy lost $3.3 trillion.
Since 2020, the global economy lost $3.3 trillion. The loss affected the most vulnerable countries hardest noted International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva. Delivering her curtain raiser speech ahead of the IMF, World Bank and G20 Spring meetings, she stated debt remains at high levels in most countries, with the poorest countries spending more than 14% of their budgets on debt payments.

"Debt continues to be one of the primary concerns for developing countries," said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA Network. "Georgieva points out that debt will continue to be a stumbling block for too many countries."
Debts had increased for more than a decade and the necessary spending to protect lives and jobs during the pandemic added to the trend according to Georgieva.

"The poorest countries saw the biggest losses from the pandemic," remarked LeCompte. "While some countries are recovering, many developing countries are still worse off than they were before the pandemic."

According to the IMF head, interest rate hikes are pushing up higher debt servicing costs.
"It is time to cut interest rates," shared LeCompte. "Interest rates are making debts soar for poor countries and pricing food and fuel out of reach for too many of us."

The curtain raiser speech calls for budget cuts as one of the tools to stabilize debt. However, a year ago the IMF flagship World Economic Outlook found that spending reductions had little effect on reducing debt, while debt restructurings had achieved debt reductions of 8 percentage points in the medium term.

“There are a number of countries where debt relief is the best option to quickly restart their economies and build economic growth,” shared LeCompte.

Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org
For more information: https://www.jubileeusa.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code