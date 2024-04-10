Chicanisima! Opera tribute celebrating the life of Olga Talamante

Date:

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time:

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Brava Theater Center

Location Details:

Brava Theater Center

2781 24th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Commissioned and performed by Quinteto Latino, composer Carla Lucero's opera chronicles the life and work of legendary Chicanx leader and LGBTQ+ activist, Olga Talamante. The opera explores her journey from working the garlic fields as a child in Gilroy, California, to her decades of activism in the US, Mexico, and in Argentina, where she became a political prisoner. Ultimately, Olga frees herself from the psychological hold of her captors and releases her heart from 40 years of suppressing the memories of violence perpetrated against her. She finally finds peace, and in the process of healing, the love of her life, Vola. Soprano Alexa Anderson, tenor Eric Levintow, and mezzo-soprano Jessica Gonzalez-Rodriguez make up the cast for the premiere of this important work.



The Chicanisima! Opera is part of Chicana Latina Foundation's Voices of Resistance series.



There will be a panel discussion after the Opera followed by a reception in the lobby with light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the musicians, singers, Carla, and Olga.



$25 - $100.