top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/21/2024
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Poets on Earth: An Earth Day Write-In and Open Mic

California Writers Circle (formerly Fire Circle) 3540 Sanborn Drive Oakland, CA 94602
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
California Writers Club - Berkeley
Email:
Phone:
913-579-7080
Location Details:
California Writers Circle (formerly Fire Circle)
3540 Sanborn Drive
Oakland, CA 94602
On Earth Day weekend, the City of Oakland is hosting "Poets on Earth: an Earth Day Salon" will be a celebration of nature and creative expression. It's from 1-4pm at the California Writers Circle (formerly Fire Circle) in Joaquin Miller Park, and hosted by Kristen Caven, the California Writers Club's Writer in Residence at Joaquin Miller Park.

The event will kick off at 1:00 PM with the monthly meeting of the California Writers Club (CWC), the oldest writing group in the state. From 1:30 to 2:30 PM, attendees will engage in writing prompts focused on catalyzing local environmental change collectively, writing either on Earthday.org's theme of "Planet vs. Plastics" or their own concerns. This interactive session aims to inspire participants to use their creativity as a tool for advocacy and awareness.

An open mic will follow from 2:30 to 4:00 pm, featuring author, publisher and ecopoet Lucille Lang Day; poet, teacher and literary community builder Richard Loranger; and Alameda poet and Native American journalist Nanette Deetz. These three notables will kick off, highlight, and close this not-to-be-missed al fresco literary event that hearkens back a century or more to when writers and artists gathered in Miller's "Hights."

Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops or notebooks, snacks and water, and dress for the weather in what should be a sunny spring day in the meadow. For those in need of transportation or willing to offer rides, a carpool signup form is available to facilitate arrangements. The Circle is ADA accessible.

For location details and directions, please search Google Maps for "California Writers Circle." Able-bodied attendees are advised to park on Joaquin Miller Road and check in at Joaquin Miller's Abbey for inspiration before walking up Sanborn Road to reach the California Writers Circle.

Free
For more information: https://cwc-berkeley.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 5:32PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code