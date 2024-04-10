Poets on Earth: An Earth Day Write-In and Open Mic

Date:

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

California Writers Club - Berkeley

Email:

Phone:

913-579-7080

Location Details:

California Writers Circle (formerly Fire Circle)

3540 Sanborn Drive

Oakland, CA 94602

On Earth Day weekend, the City of Oakland is hosting "Poets on Earth: an Earth Day Salon" will be a celebration of nature and creative expression. It's from 1-4pm at the California Writers Circle (formerly Fire Circle) in Joaquin Miller Park, and hosted by Kristen Caven, the California Writers Club's Writer in Residence at Joaquin Miller Park.



The event will kick off at 1:00 PM with the monthly meeting of the California Writers Club (CWC), the oldest writing group in the state. From 1:30 to 2:30 PM, attendees will engage in writing prompts focused on catalyzing local environmental change collectively, writing either on Earthday.org's theme of "Planet vs. Plastics" or their own concerns. This interactive session aims to inspire participants to use their creativity as a tool for advocacy and awareness.



An open mic will follow from 2:30 to 4:00 pm, featuring author, publisher and ecopoet Lucille Lang Day; poet, teacher and literary community builder Richard Loranger; and Alameda poet and Native American journalist Nanette Deetz. These three notables will kick off, highlight, and close this not-to-be-missed al fresco literary event that hearkens back a century or more to when writers and artists gathered in Miller's "Hights."



Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops or notebooks, snacks and water, and dress for the weather in what should be a sunny spring day in the meadow. For those in need of transportation or willing to offer rides, a carpool signup form is available to facilitate arrangements. The Circle is ADA accessible.



For location details and directions, please search Google Maps for "California Writers Circle." Able-bodied attendees are advised to park on Joaquin Miller Road and check in at Joaquin Miller's Abbey for inspiration before walking up Sanborn Road to reach the California Writers Circle.



Free