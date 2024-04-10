From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento Earth Day Festival 2024
Date:
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
ECOS
Location Details:
Southside Park
700 T Street
Sacramento, CA
Peaceful, Family-Friendly Event
Welcome to Sacramento Earth Day 2024!
Sacramento Earth Day is the largest Earth Day celebration in the Sacramento region. Join us on April 21, 2024 at Southside Park in Sacramento, for a free, family-friendly event, with opportunities to learn and network about sustainability. We will have over 100 exhibitors and vendors, and hundreds of attendees.
The Environmental Council of Sacramento (ECOS) has hosted Sacramento Earth Day since 2006. Let’s use the 2024 Sacramento Earth Day to network and share policies, practices, products, and most of all, community. We’re featuring these BUILD GREEN concepts at Sacramento Earth Day — education, climate, water, and habitat. Find your connection so you can take action and be an advocate for sustainability.
Sacramento Earth Day is a great day for people of all ages. It’s a party!
For more information: https://www.ecosacramento.net/sacearthday/
