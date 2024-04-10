From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pajaro PhotoVoice Exhibition
Date:
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Regeneration-Pájaro Valley Climate Action
Location Details:
112 East Beach Street, Watsonville
The Pajaro Photovoice Project is an opportunity for Residents of Pajaro to tell personal stories using images about the impact of climate change on their lives, their families and their community.
The participants of the project (youth and mothers) used images and text to tell their own stories about the short and long term impacts of flooding, heavy rains, drought, heat, air quality due to wildfires, etc.
The goal of the project is to use photojournalism techniques to help give individuals in the underinvested community of Pajaro an opportunity to tell lasting stories and express their fears, hopes, and dreams in the real face of climate change.
The Pajaro Photovoice Project was partially funded by a grant from the Employee Conservation Action Fund of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Email info [at] regenerationpajarovalley.org with questions or concerns.
El Proyecto Pajar FotoVoz es una oportunidad para que los residentes de Pájaro cuenten historias personales utilizando imágenes sobre el impacto del cambio climático en sus vidas, sus familias y su comunidad.
Los participantes del proyecto (jóvenes y madres) utilizaron imágenes y textos para contar sus propias historias sobre los impactos a corto y largo plazo de las inundaciones, las fuertes lluvias, la sequía, el calor, la calidad del aire debido a los incendios forestales, etc.
El objetivo del proyecto es utilizar técnicas de fotoperiodismo para ayudar a brindar a las personas de la comunidad de Pájaro, una comunidad con falta de inversión, la oportunidad de contar historias duraderas y expresar sus miedos, esperanzas y sueños ante la cara real del cambio climático.
El Proyecto Pajaro FotoVoz fue parcialmente financiado por una subvención del Fondo de Acción para la Conservación de los Empleados del Acuario de la Bahía de Monterey y el Instituto de Investigación del Acuario de la Bahía de Monterey.
Se proporcionarán refrigerios ligeros.
Envíe un correo electrónico a info@regeneraciónpajarovalley.org si tiene preguntas o inquietudes.
