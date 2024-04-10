From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Taxes for War and Genocide! Nationwide Economic Blockade
Date:
Monday, April 15, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Email:
Phone:
510-365-1500
Location Details:
Gather at UN Plaza, Market St. and Hyde St.; Parade to the IRS, 450 Golden Gate Ave.
No Taxes for War and Genocide!
We oppose our taxes being used to kill innocent Gazans!!
No business as usual on April 15.
Immediate ceasefire; humanitarian aid to Gaza NOW!
Monday, April 15, Noon
Rally at UN Plaza, Market St. and Hyde St., San Francisco
The UN Plaza, so named for the founding of the UN in 1945, is where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights originated. Article 1 of the Declaration: "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood."
12:30pm: Parade to IRS Office @450 Golden Gate Ave. from UN Plaza. Family-friendly parade; banners, posters, streamers, drums, kazoos. Good dogs invited. At IRS: tax refusal teach-in, street theater, bannering, childrens activities, sidewalk chalking, ceasefire postcards, sit-in.
Divest from the War Economy! Defund the Pentagon! Stop paying for wars, occupations and sanctions on Gaza, Cuba, Haiti, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen. Over 50% of Our Taxes Go to Fund the Pentagon's forever wars. Profits are up 60% (!) for the "Merchants of Death": Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon (RTX), Grumman, etc. We pay for 800 U.S. Military Bases Worldwide.
Invest in a Peace Economy! We want our taxes to fund healthcare, housing, education, clean energy, child & elder care, transportation, clean air & water, student debt relief, safe bridges and roadways, libraries-- not war, fear and misery.
We'll stop the US war machine when we stop funding it! Tens of thousands of innocent Gazans have been killed by the Israeli military with U.S. weapons we paid for. We have spent billions of dollars on weapons for the Israeli military. We supply 60% of the weapons Israel is using to kill innocent civilians in Gaza. We demand that Congress and President Biden stop funding weapons to Israel, call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, no additional funding, and halting weapons "already in the pipeline".
Hosted by CODEPINK Bay Area. Endorsers (list in formation): SF Gray Panthers, Extinction Rebellion Peace, ANSWER Coalition, Occupy Forum, No More Guantanamos
For more information: http://www.codepink.org
