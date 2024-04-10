top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/15/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

No Taxes for War and Genocide! Nationwide Economic Blockade

We Won't Pay for Genocide! Nationwide Economic Blockade.
Download PDF (136.7KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, April 15, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Email:
Phone:
510-365-1500
Location Details:
Gather at UN Plaza, Market St. and Hyde St.; Parade to the IRS, 450 Golden Gate Ave.
No Taxes for War and Genocide!

We oppose our taxes being used to kill innocent Gazans!!
No business as usual on April 15.
Immediate ceasefire; humanitarian aid to Gaza NOW!

Monday, April 15, Noon
Rally at UN Plaza, Market St. and Hyde St., San Francisco
The UN Plaza, so named for the founding of the UN in 1945, is where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights originated. Article 1 of the Declaration: "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood."

12:30pm: Parade to IRS Office @450 Golden Gate Ave. from UN Plaza. Family-friendly parade; banners, posters, streamers, drums, kazoos. Good dogs invited. At IRS: tax refusal teach-in, street theater, bannering, childrens activities, sidewalk chalking, ceasefire postcards, sit-in.

Divest from the War Economy! Defund the Pentagon! Stop paying for wars, occupations and sanctions on Gaza, Cuba, Haiti, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen. Over 50% of Our Taxes Go to Fund the Pentagon's forever wars. Profits are up 60% (!) for the "Merchants of Death": Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon (RTX), Grumman, etc. We pay for 800 U.S. Military Bases Worldwide.

Invest in a Peace Economy! We want our taxes to fund healthcare, housing, education, clean energy, child & elder care, transportation, clean air & water, student debt relief, safe bridges and roadways, libraries-- not war, fear and misery.

We'll stop the US war machine when we stop funding it! Tens of thousands of innocent Gazans have been killed by the Israeli military with U.S. weapons we paid for. We have spent billions of dollars on weapons for the Israeli military. We supply 60% of the weapons Israel is using to kill innocent civilians in Gaza. We demand that Congress and President Biden stop funding weapons to Israel, call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, no additional funding, and halting weapons "already in the pipeline".

Hosted by CODEPINK Bay Area. Endorsers (list in formation): SF Gray Panthers, Extinction Rebellion Peace, ANSWER Coalition, Occupy Forum, No More Guantanamos
For more information: http://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 12:24AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code