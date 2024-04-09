SF Rally Against Gun Violence: CA Voters Passed Gun Safety Law SB2 & It Must Stay!

SF: Rally for Our Safety - Preventing Gun Violence w/ CA Senate Bill 2



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT



San Francisco City Hall, 1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102



Groups: March for Our Lives, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, other partners



Guns do not belong in playgrounds, youth centers, bars where alcohol is served or other sensitive places.



Last year, a coalition of gun safety advocates across the state, including Brady, Giffords and Everytown, fought hard to pass Senate Bill 2 as a measure to further strengthen gun safety laws in California in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's dangerous Bruen decision. Now, SB2 - the law we worked so hard to pass - is tied up in federal court, because of those who want to see our gun laws weakened.



Join us for a rally for our safety. The law we fought for is a constitutional and common-sense approach to preventing gun violence.



Your presence is powerful! Please wear a March For Our Lives shirt if you have one OR wear a shirt representing your organization if you're with another community group that supports this common sense legislation.



RSVP below to join us in solidarity as we stand up for our rights to be safe from gun violence.



We hope to see you tomorrow!

