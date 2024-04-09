From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fresh Conversations with Cecilia Chung and Nicky Calma
Date:
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Fresh Meat Productions
Location Details:
Z Below
470 Florida St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Fresh Meat Productions presents, FRESH WORKS! This project is a Community Conversation between Cecilia Chung & Nicky “Tita Aida” Calma, moderated by Anand Kalra! This is a very special and rare opportunity to hear about the lives and trailblazing work of longtime community heroes Cecilia and Nicky — hosted by Anand (Executive Director, Queer Cultural Center).
This loving, intimate event will take place on Thursday May 9 at Z Below (the theater downstairs from Z Space, where our annual FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL takes place). This event will be ASL interpreted, the venue is wheelchair accessible, has all-gender bathrooms, and KN95 masks will be provided & required for audiences.
FRESH WORKS! supports the creation of new work by BlPOC transgender, gender-nonconforming, non-binary and queer artists. Our other commissions will be performance premieres at the 2024 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of trans and queer performance (June 21-23 at Z Space, SF) AND at satellite performances throughout the year!
For more information: https://freshmeatproductions.org/fresh-con...
