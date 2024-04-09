top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer

Fresh Conversations with Cecilia Chung and Nicky Calma

Photos from left to right of Tita Aida, Cecilia Chung, and Anand Karla with KN95, ASL, and Accessible icons
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Fresh Meat Productions
Location Details:
Z Below
470 Florida St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Fresh Meat Productions presents, FRESH WORKS! This project is a Community Conversation between Cecilia Chung & Nicky “Tita Aida” Calma, moderated by Anand Kalra! This is a very special and rare opportunity to hear about the lives and trailblazing work of longtime community heroes Cecilia and Nicky — hosted by Anand (Executive Director, Queer Cultural Center).

This loving, intimate event will take place on Thursday May 9 at Z Below (the theater downstairs from Z Space, where our annual FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL takes place). This event will be ASL interpreted, the venue is wheelchair accessible, has all-gender bathrooms, and KN95 masks will be provided & required for audiences.

FRESH WORKS! supports the creation of new work by BlPOC transgender, gender-nonconforming, non-binary and queer artists. Our other commissions will be performance premieres at the 2024 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of trans and queer performance (June 21-23 at Z Space, SF) AND at satellite performances throughout the year!
For more information: https://freshmeatproductions.org/fresh-con...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 6:11PM
