Month of Action for Housing is a Human Right

Month of Action for Housing is a Human RightCome join the Wood Street Commons Community alongside partner organizations and friends for our press conference that marks one year since the Wood Street residents were displaced from their homes by the City of Oakland. We are kicking off a month of action for housing as human right - April 10th through May 14th.When: April 10 @ noonWhere: 26th Street & Willow Street, OaklandMore info here: