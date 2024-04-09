From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Month of Action for Housing is a Human Right - Press Conference Kick Off
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Press Conference
Wood Street Commons Community, PPC CA, more
Intersection of 26th Street & Willow Street
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Month of Action for Housing is a Human Right
Come join the Wood Street Commons Community alongside partner organizations and friends for our press conference that marks one year since the Wood Street residents were displaced from their homes by the City of Oakland. We are kicking off a month of action for housing as human right - April 10th through May 14th.
When: April 10 @ noon
Where: 26th Street & Willow Street, Oakland
More info here:
https://www.instagram.com/woodstreetcommons/
https://www.facebook.com/californiappc
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 5:47PM
