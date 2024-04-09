top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Month of Action for Housing is a Human Right - Press Conference Kick Off

Intersection of 26th Street &amp; Willow Street Oakland, CA
Date:
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Wood Street Commons Community, PPC CA, more
Location Details:
Intersection of 26th Street & Willow Street
Oakland, CA
Month of Action for Housing is a Human Right

Come join the Wood Street Commons Community alongside partner organizations and friends for our press conference that marks one year since the Wood Street residents were displaced from their homes by the City of Oakland. We are kicking off a month of action for housing as human right - April 10th through May 14th.

When: April 10 @ noon

Where: 26th Street & Willow Street, Oakland

More info here:

https://www.instagram.com/woodstreetcommons/

https://www.facebook.com/californiappc
