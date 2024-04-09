Sweep The Court

Date:

Monday, April 22, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Coalition on Honelessness/ WRAP

Location Details:

Gathering at San Francisco Federal Building

90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103



Marching to the State Building at 350 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102 and then to City Hall.





In January 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal of Johnson v. Grants Pass, a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that barred municipalities across the western United States from punishing their unhoused residents for sleeping outside, even when there are no available shelter options. With its hard-right conservative majority, SCOTUS will likely overturn Grants Pass, creating a devastating ripple effect for homeless people across the country. Democratic leaders across local and state governments have submitted amicus briefs, or “Friends of the Court” briefs, in support of the overturning of Grants Pass– a deliberate attempt to use the hyper conservative court to enact violence on their poorest constituents.



On April 22nd, 2024, cities across the country will mobilize to show their support for the rights of unhoused people, demanding that the Supreme Court recognize sweeps without the offer of adequate shelter constitute cruel and unusual punishment, a violation of the Eighth Amendment. In San Francisco, where the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is located and the fight for the human rights of homeless people is most storied, join us in mobilizing from the Federal Building, to the State Building, and then ending at City Hall on April 22nd.

STOP THE SWEEPS!

