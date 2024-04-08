From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Keep Masks In Healthcare with Senior and Disability Action
Date:
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Senior and Disability Action
Location Details:
101 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (outdoors)
Help Save Public Health. Keep Masks in Healthcare:
Tuesday, April 16, 12:30–2:30 p.m.
101 Grove Street, San Francisco (outdoors)
San Francisco Department of Public Health is planning to end the requirement for healthcare workers to wear masks on April 30.
We go to the doctor to stay alive, not to get sicker. Join us in telling SFDPH to keep and strengthen the mask mandate.
For questions or access/interpretation needs, email allegra [at] sdaction.org.
Dress in black clothes
N95/KN95/KF94 masks required (and provided!)
For more information: https://twitter.com/sdaction1/status/17756...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 8, 2024 8:43PM
