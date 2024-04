Help Save Public Health. Keep Masks in Healthcare:Tuesday, April 16, 12:30–2:30 p.m.101 Grove Street, San Francisco (outdoors)San Francisco Department of Public Health is planning to end the requirement for healthcare workers to wear masks on April 30.We go to the doctor to stay alive, not to get sicker. Join us in telling SFDPH to keep and strengthen the mask mandate.For questions or access/interpretation needs, email allegra [at] sdaction.org Dress in black clothesN95/KN95/KF94 masks required (and provided!)