Wood Street Community Launches Month of Actions Year After Evictions. woodstcommunity [at] gmail.com) by Wood Street Community

Members of the Wood Street community are hosting a press conference on Wednesday, April 10, marking one year since residents were displaced from their homes by the City of Oakland. Residents will share reflections from the past year and invite folks to join in on the next five weeks of action in solidarity to speak out against criminalizing homelessness and poverty and declaring once again that Housing is Human Right.