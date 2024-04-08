Supreme Court Seems Skeptical of Limiting Access to Abortion Pill, Can We Celebrate Yet? by SFReproJustice

On March 24, the San Francisco Chapter of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice held a rally to say: US Supreme Court--Hands Off the Abortion Pill!

Photos by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto including top photo

and Leon Kunstenaar, ProBonoPhoto



The Supreme Court seems skeptical of limiting access to the abortion pill mifepristone but we can't celebrate just yet. The conservative anti-abortion justices that make up the majority of the court still harbor some extreme views. Justice Samuel Alito said mifepristone may cause “very serious harm"—despite the fact that more than 100 scientific studies show that abortion pills are safe and effective.



Justice Clarence Thomas seems more concerned with another issue lower courts considered in this case. His ilk feel the Comstock Act, a law passed 150 years ago that banned the mailing of contraceptives and drugs that induce abortions, forbids transporting mifepristone.



Reproductive justice activists caution celebrating a "likely win" in our corner on the mifepristone case just yet.