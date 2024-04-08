top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Supreme Court Seems Skeptical of Limiting Access to Abortion Pill, Can We Celebrate Yet?

by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
On March 24, the San Francisco Chapter of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice held a rally to say: US Supreme Court--Hands Off the Abortion Pill!
protesters with banners @sfreprojustice
original image (2048x1365)
Photos by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto including top photo
and Leon Kunstenaar, ProBonoPhoto

The Supreme Court seems skeptical of limiting access to the abortion pill mifepristone but we can't celebrate just yet. The conservative anti-abortion justices that make up the majority of the court still harbor some extreme views. Justice Samuel Alito said mifepristone may cause “very serious harm"—despite the fact that more than 100 scientific studies show that abortion pills are safe and effective.

Justice Clarence Thomas seems more concerned with another issue lower courts considered in this case. His ilk feel the Comstock Act, a law passed 150 years ago that banned the mailing of contraceptives and drugs that induce abortions, forbids transporting mifepristone.

Reproductive justice activists caution celebrating a "likely win" in our corner on the mifepristone case just yet.
For more information: http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
Granny costumed woman and Emcee on stage
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
Protester with rainbow colored long gloves at the microphone
original image (1365x2048)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
Latino man with protective mask for covid safety speaks on stage
original image (1365x2048)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
Demonstrator with long black hair and dressed in black at mic
original image (1365x2048)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
Two women listen to speakers
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
South Asian Demonstrator listens to speakers
original image (1365x2048)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
Asian American demonstrators sign says "Supreme Court: Hands Off the Abortion Pill"
original image (1365x2048)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
young black woman with t-shirt "my body not yours"
original image (1365x2048)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
protester raises a fist in front of We Demand Reproductive Justice Now banner
original image (1620x1350)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Leon Kunstenaar, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
band in pink play sax, tuba, trumpets
original image (2925x2100)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
§Photo by Leon Kunstenaar, ProBonoPhoto
by SFReproJustice
Mon, Apr 8, 2024 5:16PM
banner We Demand Reproductive Justice Now
original image (2702x2100)
http://www.reprojusticenow.org
