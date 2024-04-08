Webinar: International Law and the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Date:

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

The crisis in Gaza has understandably given rise to profound emotions and antipathies, with pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian camps at odds. Kenneth Roth, the former long-time executive director of Human Rights Watch, will look at the crisis from a pro-civilian perspective through the lens of international humanitarian law.