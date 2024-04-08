March for People's Park

Date:

Friday, April 12, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

People's Park Council

Email:

Location Details:

Starts at Willard Park, ends at Sproul Plaza.

Come out and join the Berkeley community in a march advocating for People's Park to remain a green space! Show your support as we declare to the UC Regents that People's Park is a cornerstone of Berkeley’s countercultural legacy and values.



The march will begin at 5pm on April 12th at Willard Park, and end at Sproul Plaza. Accessibility accommodations (vehicular transport) can be available upon contact (email info [at] peoplespark.org).



Reducing any piece of People’s Park is in direct violation of Berkeley’s Measure L, passed in 1986, which requires the Berkeley City Council to preserve and maintain the public parks and open space which exist in Berkeley, as well as to acquire and maintain public parks and open space in the census tracts and neighborhoods of Berkeley having less than the minimum amount of open space relative to population (2 acres per 1,000). Rather than reduce People’s Park, we need to increase parks and open space in this high density area, and we call on the University to cooperate and facilitate such expansion. Measure L noted “there exists a clear and present emergency in that the threatened loss of open space, parks and recreational opportunities in the neighborhoods in Berkeley will cause irreparable damage to the health and welfare of Berkeley residents.” This has escalated dramatically over the past 35 years, especially in light of the global climate crisis.



We also call on the University to honor the recognition of People’s Park as a nationally significant site, included on the National Register of Historic Places. Every effort needs to be made to insure it continues as an open space for world citizens to congregate, share thoughts, music, poetry, art and inspirations, celebrate free speech and community, offer mutual aid, and plant and nurture seeds, as we have done for over 50 years.



This protest unifies us in our plea against the commercialization of our park and demands that UC Berkeley opt for alternate locations for development, such as the numerous parking lots and vacant buildings that UC itself documented as potential sites for student housing - or perhaps the vacant chancellor’s mansion! People’s Park stands as a beacon of community empowerment, environmental stewardship, and social justice. To fight climate chaos, we need all the green space we can find.



The march is a declaration against the militarization of our shared spaces, supporting peace and the rematriation of Ohlone land. We denounce UC’s financial motives and call for investments that truly enrich our community. We urge the Regents to acknowledge the cultural and environmental importance of the park, returning it to the community that maintains it.



GET INVOLVED:

People's Park Council is open to the public, and meets every Saturday at 1pm at the Grassroots House (2022 Blake Street). If you are interested in organizing for the park, please join us!



MORE INFORMATION:

Website: peoplespark.org

Email: info [at] peoplespark.org

Instagram: PeoplesParkBerkeley