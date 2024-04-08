On Workers Memorial Day In CA No More Worker Deaths & Injuries-Rally At Ca-OSHA, DIR In OaklandNO More Deaths On The Job-Fight For The Injured Workers!Sunday April 28, 2024 12 pm noonCalifornia State Building Oakland1515 Clay St.Oakland, CaliforniaApril 28 is the date around the world to commemorate Workers Memorial Day when we remember workers killed and injured on the job.In California we face the destruction of any real health and safety protection and a corrupt workers compensation system under Governor Newsom.California has less than 200 OSHA inspectors with more than 18 million workers. That means that bosses and companies can get away with no real oversight and inspections of dangerous work sites including Tesla and many other sites.Workers are also illegally fired for reporting health and safety problems on the job and under Newsom and the US Department of Labor bosses get away with this illegal retaliation of health and safety whistleblowers.At refineries, biotech laboratories and construction sites workers are coerced and threatened of they speak up about health and safety and at Bay Area refineries this is causing even more dangerous incidents injuring and killing workers along with poisoning the communities with dangerous and deadly toxins. No corporate executives are held accountable for this reign of terror against workers and the community.The agency under Governor Newsom and the legislature has been bled and destroyed according even to the workers who work there. We need the unions and labor movement to challenge this deadly threat to our lives.During Covid many workers died in California due to the criminal negligence and corporate capture of Ca OSHA by the billionaires who own the governor and legislature.Newsom and the legislature have also allowed the insurance industry and companies to commit workers comp fraud by denying workers their timely treatment for injuries and compensation for being unable to work.Bosses and insurance companies are committing massive workers comp fraud against injured workers yet the so called Fraud Assessment Commission is controlled by the insurance industry and only really prosecutes workers and not bosses and the insurance companies.The insurance industry under previous Department of Industrial Relations director Christine Baker and the present managers allow a company Maximus with a record of killing workers for profits to have anonymous doctors who are not even licensed in California to determine whether workers should get medical treatment. This insurance controlled workers comp system is destroying the lives of workers injured on the job. It was given a no bid multi million dollar contract by previous governor Brown to decide whether injured workers get medical treatment. Many workers are being permanently disabled by the stalling and refusal of these insurance controlled companies denying medical treatment. This is criminal and must be halted NOW!We need to have 2, 000 OSHA inspectors in California and eliminate the insurance industry. All workers and their families need healthcare whether they are injured at work or off the job but this means fighting the corruption and control of government agencies by the very companies that they are supposed to regulate. We need our own working class political representatives to stop the systemic corruption and destruction of Cal-Osha and real workers compensation and benefits.Join injured workers and health and safety advocates onCalifornia Workers Memorial DaySunday April 28, 2024 at 12:00 Noon.California State Building Oakland1515 Clay St.OaklandSponsored by California Coalition For Workers Memorial DayUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyWorkWeekFor more info: