Miriam Ellis International Playhouse @ UCSC

Date:

Friday, May 31, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Renee Cailloux

Location Details:

STEVENSON EVENT CENTER @ UCSC (1459 High Street), STEVENSON COLLEGE.

FREE STAGE PERFORMANCES IN FRENCH, ITALIAN, JAPANESE, AND SPANISH WITH ENGLISH TITLES

FROM STUDENTS OF UCSC!

For its 22nd season, the Miriam Ellis International Playhouse will present fully-staged performances in French, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish, with English super-titles projected above the stage. The program will be directed by Language lecturers and performed by Language students.