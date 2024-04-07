From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Miriam Ellis International Playhouse @ UCSC
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Renee Cailloux
Location Details:
STEVENSON EVENT CENTER @ UCSC (1459 High Street), STEVENSON COLLEGE.
FREE STAGE PERFORMANCES IN FRENCH, ITALIAN, JAPANESE, AND SPANISH WITH ENGLISH TITLES
FROM STUDENTS OF UCSC!
For its 22nd season, the Miriam Ellis International Playhouse will present fully-staged performances in French, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish, with English super-titles projected above the stage. The program will be directed by Language lecturers and performed by Language students.
For more information: https://cowell.ucsc.edu/academics/cw-relat...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 7, 2024 2:55PM
