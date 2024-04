Celebrating Yesterday's Freeway Fighters at the Reel Work Labor Film Festival7PM: PBS documentary, Divided Highways, a historical look at the US embrace of the highway system and its negative impacts on communities, and the freeway revolts in Boston and San Francisco.Watch the trailer for Divided Highways: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huz6w7nRoLU 8PM: Celebrating the Freeway Fighters who defeated the Santa Cruz Freeway (’67-’74) and the Highway 1 tax (2004)In the late 60's/early 70's citizens stopped state plans to run a freeway through Santa Cruz to the north coast. In 2004, county voters decisively defeated a highway tax. Celia and Peter Scott, Paul Elerick, Debbie Bulger, Bill Malone, and Bruce Van Allen led these volunteer efforts.Admission by voluntary donation to benefit the CFST/Sierra Club lawsuit against Caltrans regarding Hwy 1 auxiliary lanes in Aptos. Donate online: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/yesterdays-freeway-fighters