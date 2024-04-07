From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Celebrating Yesterday's Freeway Fighters
Date:
Friday, May 03, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Celebrating Yesterday's Freeway Fighters at the Reel Work Labor Film Festival
7PM: PBS documentary, Divided Highways, a historical look at the US embrace of the highway system and its negative impacts on communities, and the freeway revolts in Boston and San Francisco.
Watch the trailer for Divided Highways: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huz6w7nRoLU
8PM: Celebrating the Freeway Fighters who defeated the Santa Cruz Freeway (’67-’74) and the Highway 1 tax (2004)
In the late 60's/early 70's citizens stopped state plans to run a freeway through Santa Cruz to the north coast. In 2004, county voters decisively defeated a highway tax. Celia and Peter Scott, Paul Elerick, Debbie Bulger, Bill Malone, and Bruce Van Allen led these volunteer efforts.
Admission by voluntary donation to benefit the CFST/Sierra Club lawsuit against Caltrans regarding Hwy 1 auxiliary lanes in Aptos. Donate online: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/yesterdays-freeway-fighters
For more information: https://campaignforsustainabletransportati...
