RACCOON activist group is seeking “Co-Leaders” by Hank Pellissier

RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) is a new SF Bay Area activist group. We have done six actions for Gaza / Palestine - at City Hall, the Israeli Consulate, and Ferry Building Plaza. In the future we will also do actions for Climate Justice. Our future actions will be at Ferry Building Plaza on the 2nd and 4th Saturday every month from 12:30-2:00



We are seeking co-leaders to join our leadership team. The co-leaders will lead 25% of our actions, and provide attendance and assistance on the other 75%