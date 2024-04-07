From the Open-Publishing Calendar
RACCOON activist group is seeking “Co-Leaders”
RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) is a new SF Bay Area activist group. We have done six actions for Gaza / Palestine - at City Hall, the Israeli Consulate, and Ferry Building Plaza. In the future we will also do actions for Climate Justice. Our future actions will be at Ferry Building Plaza on the 2nd and 4th Saturday every month from 12:30-2:00
We are a relaxed, inclusive group - we’ve very Child-Friendly and Senior Friendly. We share with all participants our 8 megaphones, 7 air horns, 6 soccer trumpets, 16 whistles, 3 metal trashcan lids, posters, banners, chalk, paint and other noisemakers and art supplies. We plan multiple activities for all participants.
We are seeking co-leaders to join our leadership team. The co-leaders will lead 25% of our actions, and provide attendance and assistance on the other 75%
Co-Leaders need to be willing to the following tasks (or delegate them) :
1. Get poster designed for their action (or delegate this task to someone else)
2. Advertise their action to the media (or delegate this task)
3. Email everyone on our email list about the action (or delegate)
4. Text everyone on our list about the action (= = =)
5. Do a bit of outreach to other groups, asking them to join us
6. Notify everyone in our Signal group about the action
7. Make sure 2-3 of our ‘chanters’ are at the action
8. Provide copies of original chants if necessary.
9. Make sure our megaphones have live batteries
10. Make sure our noisemakers get there
11. Make sure sufficient banner and posters are there
12. Put someone in charge of art activities
13. Make sure art activities are planned and art supplies are available
14. Seek “guest stars” if possible - singers, dancers, musicians, etc.
15. Get to the action 30 minutes early
16. Organize set up of posters and banners
17. Talk to the police if necessary
18. Talk to the media if necessary
19. Answer questions from bystanders if necessary
20. Take a few photos of the action
21. During the action, make sure all newcomers are welcomed and introduced to others
22. Make sure everyone shares the megaphones, noisemakers, art supplies, etc.
23. Ask newcomers to sign the mailing list
24. Explain to people they can buy a RACCOON t-shirt for $5
25. Help clean up after the action
26. Assist RACCOON in grant writing and business set-up if necessary
27. Be available on email for strategy planning
28. Willingness to share very minor expenses
If you are an activist seeking participation in an egalitarian-striving group — please contact us at raccoon.action [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
