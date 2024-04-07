top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense

RACCOON activist group is seeking “Co-Leaders”

by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 7, 2024 11:17AM
RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) is a new SF Bay Area activist group. We have done six actions for Gaza / Palestine - at City Hall, the Israeli Consulate, and Ferry Building Plaza. In the future we will also do actions for Climate Justice. Our future actions will be at Ferry Building Plaza on the 2nd and 4th Saturday every month from 12:30-2:00

We are seeking co-leaders to join our leadership team. The co-leaders will lead 25% of our actions, and provide attendance and assistance on the other 75%
our mascot
original image (663x669)
RACCOON activist group is seeking “Co-Leaders”

RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) is a new SF Bay Area activist group. We have done six actions for Gaza / Palestine - at City Hall, the Israeli Consulate, and Ferry Building Plaza. In the future we will also do actions for Climate Justice. Our future actions will be at Ferry Building Plaza on the 2nd and 4th Saturday every month from 12:30-2:00

We are a relaxed, inclusive group - we’ve very Child-Friendly and Senior Friendly. We share with all participants our 8 megaphones, 7 air horns, 6 soccer trumpets, 16 whistles, 3 metal trashcan lids, posters, banners, chalk, paint and other noisemakers and art supplies. We plan multiple activities for all participants.

We are seeking co-leaders to join our leadership team. The co-leaders will lead 25% of our actions, and provide attendance and assistance on the other 75%

Co-Leaders need to be willing to the following tasks (or delegate them) :

1. Get poster designed for their action (or delegate this task to someone else)
2. Advertise their action to the media (or delegate this task)
3. Email everyone on our email list about the action (or delegate)
4. Text everyone on our list about the action (= = =)
5. Do a bit of outreach to other groups, asking them to join us
6. Notify everyone in our Signal group about the action
7. Make sure 2-3 of our ‘chanters’ are at the action
8. Provide copies of original chants if necessary.
9. Make sure our megaphones have live batteries
10. Make sure our noisemakers get there
11. Make sure sufficient banner and posters are there
12. Put someone in charge of art activities
13. Make sure art activities are planned and art supplies are available
14. Seek “guest stars” if possible - singers, dancers, musicians, etc.
15. Get to the action 30 minutes early
16. Organize set up of posters and banners
17. Talk to the police if necessary
18. Talk to the media if necessary
19. Answer questions from bystanders if necessary
20. Take a few photos of the action
21. During the action, make sure all newcomers are welcomed and introduced to others
22. Make sure everyone shares the megaphones, noisemakers, art supplies, etc.
23. Ask newcomers to sign the mailing list
24. Explain to people they can buy a RACCOON t-shirt for $5
25. Help clean up after the action
26. Assist RACCOON in grant writing and business set-up if necessary
27. Be available on email for strategy planning
28. Willingness to share very minor expenses

If you are an activist seeking participation in an egalitarian-striving group — please contact us at raccoon.action [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
§Ferry Building Plaza action
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 7, 2024 11:17AM
Child-Friendly at Ferry-Building Plaza
original image (1169x553)
https://www.thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
§Iphis on Megaphone
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 7, 2024 11:17AM
Iphis on Megaphone
original image (816x595)
https://www.thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code