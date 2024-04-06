Let Gaza Live - RACCOON actionFerry Building Plaza in San Francisco - Embarcadero & Market -- 12:30-2:00We share our 8 megaphones, 7 air horns, 6 soccer trumpets, chalk, blood-red paint, 30 whistles, 3 metal trashcan lids, and other noisemakers & art supplies. Plus we will have some free watermelon if activists arrive on time.Multiple activités: chanting, painting, chalking, posteringWE ARE CHILD-FRIENDLY & SENIOR FRIENDLY -