From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Let Gaza Live - RACCOON Action
Date:
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Ferry Building Plaza - Embarcadero & Market
Let Gaza Live - RACCOON action
Ferry Building Plaza in San Francisco - Embarcadero & Market -- 12:30-2:00
We share our 8 megaphones, 7 air horns, 6 soccer trumpets, chalk, blood-red paint, 30 whistles, 3 metal trashcan lids, and other noisemakers & art supplies. Plus we will have some free watermelon if activists arrive on time.
Multiple activités: chanting, painting, chalking, postering
https://thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
WE ARE CHILD-FRIENDLY & SENIOR FRIENDLY -
Ferry Building Plaza in San Francisco - Embarcadero & Market -- 12:30-2:00
We share our 8 megaphones, 7 air horns, 6 soccer trumpets, chalk, blood-red paint, 30 whistles, 3 metal trashcan lids, and other noisemakers & art supplies. Plus we will have some free watermelon if activists arrive on time.
Multiple activités: chanting, painting, chalking, postering
https://thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
WE ARE CHILD-FRIENDLY & SENIOR FRIENDLY -
For more information: https://thehuman.team/raccoon-actions
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:03PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network