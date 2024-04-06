From the Open-Publishing Calendar
“The Movement and the 'Madman'” Film Screening and Panel Discussion
Date:
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
“The Movement and the 'Madman'” examines how two major antiwar protests in 1969 stopped President Nixon from escalating the U.S. war in Vietnam, including a threat to use nuclear weapons. The film draws from firsthand accounts from movement leaders, including AFSC alumni. The film's executive producer is Robert Levering, and features David Hartsough, Stewart Meacham, George Willoughby, Ron Young, and Trudi Schutz.
Following the film, we'll host a panel discussion featuring Robert Levering, Michael Simmons, Jerry Elmer and Wendy Batson, who took the courageous stand to object to war.
For more information: https://afsc.org/events/movement-and-madma...
► ▼ IMC Network