“The Movement and the 'Madman'” Film Screening and Panel Discussion

Date:

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

“The Movement and the 'Madman'” examines how two major antiwar protests in 1969 stopped President Nixon from escalating the U.S. war in Vietnam, including a threat to use nuclear weapons. The film draws from firsthand accounts from movement leaders, including AFSC alumni. The film's executive producer is Robert Levering, and features David Hartsough, Stewart Meacham, George Willoughby, Ron Young, and Trudi Schutz.



Following the film, we'll host a panel discussion featuring Robert Levering, Michael Simmons, Jerry Elmer and Wendy Batson, who took the courageous stand to object to war.