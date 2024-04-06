Albany & El Cerrito Procession

Date:

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Albany El Cerrito 4 Ceasefire

Location Details:

Albany / El Cerrito - RSVP for more details.

We invite you to save the date, April 13th for an Albany and El Cerrito Procession. This will be a solemn walk, as we continue to bear witness to the ongoing Genocide in Palestine. After the walk we will gather for community mourning and healing with art, music, action and education. RSVP for details or follow for future updates in the link here: Bit.ly/AlbanyElCerritoProcession