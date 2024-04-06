From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Albany & El Cerrito Procession
Date:
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Albany El Cerrito 4 Ceasefire
Location Details:
Albany / El Cerrito - RSVP for more details.
We invite you to save the date, April 13th for an Albany and El Cerrito Procession. This will be a solemn walk, as we continue to bear witness to the ongoing Genocide in Palestine. After the walk we will gather for community mourning and healing with art, music, action and education. RSVP for details or follow for future updates in the link here: Bit.ly/AlbanyElCerritoProcession
For more information: https://bit.ly/AlbanyElCerritoProcession
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 6, 2024 9:59AM
