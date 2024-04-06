top
Central Valley Government & Elections LGBTI / Queer

Call In Campaign To Cancel Transphobic M4L Event at Mary L. Stephens Davis Library​​​​​​

by Concerned Library Enjoyer
Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:28AM
Let Us Take Action to Keep Transphobic Politics Out of Our Libraries!
Let Us Take Action to Keep Transphobic Politics Out of Our Libraries!
So-called Davis, Ca. has been terrorized by Moms for Liberty since at least last August, when an event they hosted ended with a wave of bomb threats against the public library. Now M4L is putting on a repeat of the event at the same library on April 13th. This event violates library policy by promoting ballot initiatives, while platforming individuals that are a threat to the community. We ask that you call the Yolo County Library to cancel the event's reservation for these reasons.

Please try to be courteous with your calls, as the librarians have been targeted by the sponsoring group. Feel free to use the information in this article as your template.

The Yolo County Library phone number is (530) 666-8005


CALL IN CAMPAIGN TO CANCEL TRANSPHOBIC M4L EVENT AT MARY L. STEPHENS DAVIS LIBRARY

Yolo County Library policy states that "Meeting rooms may not be reserved for; a political rally or campaign for or against a specific ballot issue or candidate (viewpoint neutral political forums may be allowed)."

This event is not a forum, nor is it viewpoint neutral. All the speakers are pushing transphobic policy, and the majority can be linked to backing the ballot initiative 23-0027 (Restricts Rights of Transgender Youth, Initiative Statute/"Protect Kids CA"). The listed speakers for this event are Beth Bourne, Allie Snyder, Sophia Lorey, Erin Friday, and Kim Jones. Beth Bourne, the chair of Yolo County Moms for Liberty and Allie Snyder are known to regularly show up to Davis school board meetings to spread transphobic misinformation about school policies. Sophia Lorey is from the California Family Council, an anti-queer lobbying group, and is on video giving a speech at a launch rally for the initiative. Erin Friday sits on the Executive Committee of Protect Kids CA, and is the co-leader of Our Duty, a "support group" for transphobic parents that reject their child's queerness. Kim Jones is the cofounder of the Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS), a transphobic group that lobbies for trans athletes to be barred from playing sports. The Protect Kids CA website lists M4L, Our Duty, and ICONS as supporters of the ballot initiative.

It is clear that there is heavy bias. This is not an open forum with differing ideas, but an opportunity for bigoted lobbyists to push anti-trans rhetoric into our community.

The library can and should cancel the reservation for this event as it violates meeting room reservation policy. Allowing this event to continue would only provide a venue for the facilitated dissemination of hateful misinformation.
§List of Event Speakers
by Concerned Library Enjoyer
Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:28AM
sm_img_2084.jpg
original image (750x750)
§Orgs in Support of the Ballot Initiatives From the "Protect Kids CA" Website
by Concerned Library Enjoyer
Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:28AM
sm_img_2086.jpg
original image (750x750)
§Lorey Speaking in Support of "Protect Kids CA" at a Launch Rally
by Concerned Library Enjoyer
Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:28AM
sm_img_2089.jpg
original image (750x1000)
§Friday Promoting "Protect Kids CA" as a Member of the Executive Committee
by Concerned Library Enjoyer
Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:28AM
sm_img_2088.jpg
original image (750x750)
§Yolo County Library Meeting Reservation Policy
by Concerned Library Enjoyer
Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:28AM
sm_img_2087.jpg
original image (750x750)
§Call In Flyer For Posting On Social Media Pt. 1
by Concerned Library Enjoyer's Friend
Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:33AM
sm_img_2097.jpg
original image (825x1100)
Here's a version of the call in flyer for those who want to spread the message on social media
§Call In Flyer For Posting On Social Media Pt. 2
by Concerned Library Enjoyer's Friend
Sat, Apr 6, 2024 8:35AM
sm_img_2098.jpg
original image (837x1117)
Here's the second half of the call in flyer for those who want to spread the message on social media
