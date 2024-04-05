Book Club: "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters"

Date:

Monday, April 15, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

ajay tallam

Location Details:

online

In this first iteration of the Permaculture Guild Book Club, we will be exploring how to make our gatherings (small and large) more meaningful by questioning some of the conventions and structures that end up shaping our meetings. We will look at the wisdom of "it's always been done this way" and find ways to give greater depth and connection to our community by putting intention first.



Book Description:

In The Art of Gathering, Priya Parker argues that the gatherings in our lives are lackluster and unproductive--which they don't have to be. We rely too much on routine and the conventions of gatherings when we should focus on distinctiveness and the people involved. At a time when coming together is more important than ever, Parker sets forth a human-centered approach to gathering that will help everyone create meaningful, memorable experiences, large and small, for work and for play.



Logistics:

We will meet online every 2 weeks for the next 2 months (4 meetings total) to discuss the book for about an hour. We currently have the time/date set for Mondays at 6:30pm, but that is totally negotiable if not convenient for the group.



We are hoping this will be the first of an ongoing learning group, and are open to suggestions and feedback on how to construct a great book club.



Please feel free to reach out directly with any thoughts, questions or concerns!