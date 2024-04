The Sierra Club and Campaign for Sustainable Transportation (CFST) have sued Caltrans over its plan to construct auxiliary lanes from State Park Dr. to Freedom Blvd. In this Zoom event CFST chair, Rick Longinotti, will discuss the Environmental Impact Report’s conclusion that the auxiliary lanes will not result in enduring congestion relief and why the $180 million for the project could be better spent on effective transportation solutions.Register here for this free event: https://sustainabletransportation.eventsmart.com/events/why-fight-auxiliary-lanes/ We will email you the Zoom link the day of the event.