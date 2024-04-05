top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Why Stop Auxiliary Lanes in Aptos - A Look at Transportation Alternatives

Virtual Event
original image (1306x734)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
Location Details:
Virtual Event
The Sierra Club and Campaign for Sustainable Transportation (CFST) have sued Caltrans over its plan to construct auxiliary lanes from State Park Dr. to Freedom Blvd. In this Zoom event CFST chair, Rick Longinotti, will discuss the Environmental Impact Report’s conclusion that the auxiliary lanes will not result in enduring congestion relief and why the $180 million for the project could be better spent on effective transportation solutions.

Register here for this free event: https://sustainabletransportation.eventsmart.com/events/why-fight-auxiliary-lanes/

We will email you the Zoom link the day of the event.
For more information: https://campaignforsustainabletransportati...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 10:41PM
