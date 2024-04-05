top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley Racial Justice

175th Anniversary of Negro Bar, Mormon Island, Negro Hill - 1849 CA Gold Mining District

by DPR - News
Fri, Apr 5, 2024 10:01PM
Since the 22nd Annual, Folsom Juneteenth 2022, unanimous decision to rename the day use area Black Miners Bar at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, (known for decades as Negro Bar State Park) DPR collaborated with the California African American Museum (CAAM) in developing the African American History & Engagement project proposal which the legislature approved $15M in one-time general funds for in the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for this five-year project - 2024 Black Miners Bar open for Juneteenth libations, just not to early California Pioneers of Pan African Descent
Stolen Legacy of 1849 California Gold Rush
original image (2948x1324)
Irvine, CA - June 22, 2023

STATE PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION STAFF REPORT
Black Miners Bar Day Use Area Renaming Update

STAFF: Leslie Hartzell, Chief, Cultural Resources Division

SUBJECT: Reexamining Our Past Initiative: African American History & Engagement Project

OBJECTIVE: The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) provides an update for the State Park and Recreation Commission (SPRC) on the additional research underway for Black Miners Bar Day Use Area at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.

DESCRIPTION: Since last June’s 2022, unanimous decision by the commission to rename the day use area at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, DPR collaborated with the California African American Museum (CAAM) in developing the African American History & Engagement (AAH&E) project proposal which the legislature approved $15M in one-time general funds for in the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for this five-year project.

The project supports not only the requested additional research and community engagement at Black Miners Bar but also over two dozen other important Black and African American historic sites across the state park system.

In March 2023, DPR and CAAM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and are now finalizing an Interagency Agreement for the AAH&E project.

CAAM’s history curator and program manager Susan D Anderson is serving as the principal investigator for the project team and project management support is being provided by DPR consultant, PlaceWorks.

The first parks include Black Miners Bar at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, Candlestick State Park, Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, Columbia State Historic Park, Fort Ord Dunes State Park, Angel Island, and Old Town San Diego State Historic Park.

Beginning in July 2023, Milman F Harrison, PhD, UC Davis Professor of African American and African Studies will lead the team developing the research report on African Americans in the gold rush centered on Black Miners Bar and the surrounding region.

Other researchers are identified to lead research at each of the other parks. The curatorial process being used to create the interpretation, exhibition, educational and training for each historic site also will be illustrated with example from projects that have used this methodology successfully.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/arts/13924949/from-th...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code