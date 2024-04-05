top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine UCSF Parnassus Action on Palestine Children's Day

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Apr 5, 2024 9:57PM
UCSF Parnassus healthcare workers had vigil on Palestine Children's Day April 5, 2024 to remember the children and protest the mass genocide and murder of the US supported Israeli apartheid regime.
UCSF Healthcare Workers Vigil
UCSF Parnassus healthcare trade unionists and workers had a vigil on April 5, 2024 which commemorates Children's Day in Palestine. They protested the continuing murder of thousands of children and over 32,000 people in Gaza. They also demanded an end to US military and economic aid to Israel and called on UC Regents to cut any investments in companies that do business with Israel.

The event was sponsored by Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine and UPTE Members For Palestine.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/IkIYOy-cnKg
§UPTE Members Participated In The Action
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Apr 5, 2024 9:57PM
Rank and file members of UPTE CWA Participated
original image (640x522)
UPTE CWA participated in the vigil on Palestine children's day
https://youtu.be/IkIYOy-cnKg
