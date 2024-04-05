From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine UCSF Parnassus Action on Palestine Children's Day
UCSF Parnassus healthcare workers had vigil on Palestine Children's Day April 5, 2024 to remember the children and protest the mass genocide and murder of the US supported Israeli apartheid regime.
UCSF Parnassus healthcare trade unionists and workers had a vigil on April 5, 2024 which commemorates Children's Day in Palestine. They protested the continuing murder of thousands of children and over 32,000 people in Gaza. They also demanded an end to US military and economic aid to Israel and called on UC Regents to cut any investments in companies that do business with Israel.
The event was sponsored by Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine and UPTE Members For Palestine.
Additional Media:
Stop Genocide! Protest At US Naval Ship Harvey Milk In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/ctGdfHjjrk8
On Women's Day 2024, the Fight To Defend Palestinian Women Journalists In Gaza With Rania Khayyat
https://youtu.be/FtdYrgWMohI
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
The Israeli Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
The ITUC and Global Union Federations condemn the designation by Israel of six Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations.
https://www.ituc-csi.org/Israel-Palestinian-human-rights
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/IkIYOy-cnKg
