UCSF Parnassus healthcare workers had vigil on Palestine Children's Day April 5, 2024 to remember the children and protest the mass genocide and murder of the US supported Israeli apartheid regime.

UCSF Parnassus healthcare trade unionists and workers had a vigil on April 5, 2024 which commemorates Children's Day in Palestine. They protested the continuing murder of thousands of children and over 32,000 people in Gaza. They also demanded an end to US military and economic aid to Israel and called on UC Regents to cut any investments in companies that do business with Israel.The event was sponsored by Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine and UPTE Members For Palestine.