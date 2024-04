Celebrate Earth Day with Santa Cruz County Parks!Our event will feature a backyard composting workshop, guided hikes, fun activities, and volunteering! PLUS a chance to win a free picnic reservation!All ages are welcome. This event is FREE!• • EVENT SCHEDULE • •All day (from 10:00am – 2:00pm)💙 Volunteer opportunities with Santa Cruz County Parks🌍 Entry to win a free picnic reservation at Pinto Lake County Park.🥾 Nature walks along a self-guided nature trail.10:00am – 12:00pm🪱 Celebrate Earth Day the "Rot Way" with the Backyard Composting Class: Creating and Maintaining a Worm Bin by UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz! Preregistration for the class is required. Preregister at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/706642c5-f6d3-4b7a-8102-2f9f01566401 11:00am – 11:30pm🥾 Guided hike along the new ½ mile nature trail.12:00pm – 12:30pm🌱 Fun activities sponsored by the UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz, including seed bomb making, face painting, a composting demonstration, and a demonstration garden tour.12:30pm – 2:00pm🌏 Activities put on by Santa Cruz County Parks, including family friendly games, filled with fun!1:00pm – 1:30pm🥾 Guided hike along the new ½ mile nature trail.