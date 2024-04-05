From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz County Parks Earth Day Event
Date:
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz County Parks Department
Location Details:
Pinto Lake County Park, 755 Green Valley Rd, Watsonville
Celebrate Earth Day with Santa Cruz County Parks!
Our event will feature a backyard composting workshop, guided hikes, fun activities, and volunteering! PLUS a chance to win a free picnic reservation!
All ages are welcome. This event is FREE!
• • EVENT SCHEDULE • •
All day (from 10:00am – 2:00pm)
💙 Volunteer opportunities with Santa Cruz County Parks
🌍 Entry to win a free picnic reservation at Pinto Lake County Park.
🥾 Nature walks along a self-guided nature trail.
10:00am – 12:00pm
🪱 Celebrate Earth Day the "Rot Way" with the Backyard Composting Class: Creating and Maintaining a Worm Bin by UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz! Preregistration for the class is required. Preregister at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/706642c5-f6d3-4b7a-8102-2f9f01566401
11:00am – 11:30pm
🥾 Guided hike along the new ½ mile nature trail.
12:00pm – 12:30pm
🌱 Fun activities sponsored by the UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz, including seed bomb making, face painting, a composting demonstration, and a demonstration garden tour.
12:30pm – 2:00pm
🌏 Activities put on by Santa Cruz County Parks, including family friendly games, filled with fun!
1:00pm – 1:30pm
🥾 Guided hike along the new ½ mile nature trail.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1378170506...
