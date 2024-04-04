Peace Delegation to German Consul, Stop Arming Israel!

Date:

Monday, April 08, 2024

Time:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

German Consulate, 1960 Jackson St.

Join CODEPINK Bay Area at the German Consulate in San Francisco where we will rally to support Nicaragua's case against Germany in the International Court of Justice. A delegation will deliver a letter to the Consul General urging Germany to stop supporting the Israeli genocide in Gaza. The International Coalition to Stop Genocide in Palestine (ICSGP) wants us to help Palestinians in Germany turn up the pressure on the German government on April 8, when Nicaragua is asking the ICJ to order Germany to stop sending weapons to Israel and to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza. Antiwar activists are planning rallies and letter deliveries in NYC and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, DC, Chicago, Boston and Miami.



"According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the United States supplies Israel with 69% of its arms; Germany supplies another 30%. US and German weapons are used to destroy, in whole or part, the people of Gaza, where Israel has killed or maimed over 100,000 Palestinians, bombed hospitals, UN refugee centers, schools, destroyed every university in Gaza and established “kill zones” where “soldiers are under orders to fire on anyone who is not Israeli military personnel.” (Responsible Statecraft) Germany, like the US and a dozen other countries, suspended humanitarian aid to Gaza after reports that some UNRWA employees collaborated with Hamas. Since then, UNRWA has reported these employees were tortured–waterboarded, beaten, and families threatened–to make false confessions. The European Union's top humanitarian aid official said he has not seen any evidence from Israel to support its accusations against UNRWA staff, which should continue playing a "critical" role in Gaza. (Reuters).

UPHOLD THE UN CONVENTION ON THE PREVENTION AND PUNISHMENT OF GENOCIDE, which Germany ratified in 1954. STOP THE WEAPONS TO ISRAEL. FUND HUMANITARIAN RELIEF TO GAZA.

