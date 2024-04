Join Planned Parenthood Mar Monte for a deep dive on the upcoming Idaho v. United States SCOTUS case which will decide if Idaho's abortion ban violates the Emergency Medical Treatment & Active Labor Act (EMTALA). This case could deny emergency abortion care and miscarriage management in hospitals, affecting reproductive rights nationwide. Let’s educate and mobilize for change.Register for the event using this link: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/crisis-care