Mar Monte Monthly: Crisis Care in Jeopardy
Date:
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details:
Virtual - Zoom
Join Planned Parenthood Mar Monte for a deep dive on the upcoming Idaho v. United States SCOTUS case which will decide if Idaho's abortion ban violates the Emergency Medical Treatment & Active Labor Act (EMTALA). This case could deny emergency abortion care and miscarriage management in hospitals, affecting reproductive rights nationwide. Let’s educate and mobilize for change.
Register for the event using this link: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/crisis-care
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/c...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 2:25PM
